Mohs SafariKar, a real nonsense created by a “mad genius”

Out of an apparent night of passion between a Jeep and The Homer, the Mohs SafariKar It was a creation born in the 70’s to offer a luxury superior to hunting big game on the unpaved roads. A robust machine based on a International Harvester Travelall (the forerunner of premium SUVs) capable of handling the rigors of African safaris, but with the opulence, exclusivity and quality of a Rolls-Royce.

Bruce Walden Mohr from Madison, Wisconsin, was the manager of this creature. He owned a number of ambitious and bizarre creations that never quite worked out, like the 1973 SafariKar. Mohs was an inventor, entrepreneur, engineer, hunter, and a complete worshiper of the eccentric. He invented the instant shake, the reflective strip used for road barriers, made a giant motorcycle, built seaplanes, and even props for Hollywood filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock. In short, a “mad genius.”

In the late 1960s, Mohs added being a car manufacturer to his resume. The first four-wheeler project was called Ostentatienne Opera Sedan from 1968. This strange creation was based on an International truck chassis with its respective V8 engine. Mohs valued his extravagant creation at $ 19,600 at the time, and $ 25,600 if fitted with all the luxuries, when a Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham cost less than $ 7,000 and a Mercedes-Benz 300SE (before being called Class S) $ 8,300.

As expected, there were no takers, and only one prototype was built. Mohs wanted better results on his second try, the SafariKar. In fact, it was more successful, but only slightly more, since only three were made. This specimen is one of two known survivors and was considered lost for many years. In 2009, someone saw a mention of a SafariKar on a forum and set out to search for the beast. He discovered it abandoned in a Georgia parking lot, located the owner, and made a deal to buy it.

Every designer has his peculiarities. Ferdinand Porsche firmly believed that the engine should go in the rear; Mazda occasionally tried to defend the rotary engine; and BMW used to have a couple of hard-hitting details on their cars (the double kidney grille and the Hofmeister curve). The wheel that Mohs kept trying to reinvent was the doors. In Mohs’ previous design, the aforementioned Ostentatienne, it was entered through a portal in the trunk to put reinforcements where the doors would normally be placed.

For the SafariKar, the doors swing outward on rails so the driver can shoot your rifle from the seat. The trio of seats were developed and patented by the pilot and actor Steve McQueen for the Baja 1000. The rear bench was transformed into a sleeping platform during long hunting nights, and there was even still room to shoot comfortably. The dashboard was basically the same as the SUV it was based on, and featured an AM / FM radio and a Motorola CB (Citizen Band) radio.

And the exterior was no less unusual. As we said at the beginning of the article, the SafariKar was based on the platform of a 1969 International Harvester Travelall with its respective V8 engine. However, contrary to the timeless aesthetics of the base car, the SafariKar had aluminum and tungsten alloy panels wrapped in more aluminum panels, which were then padded with polyurethane foam and lined in black artificial leather Naugahyde Company. The idea behind this was to reduce reflections at night.

As with the Ostentatienne, Mohs filled the tires with nitrogen and installed a set of unique wheels with the aim of providing the best of stabilities and thus being able to shoot on the move. But it was 1973, and with the fuel prices soaring through the roof Like never before, not everyone was clamoring for a huge gas-guzzling vehicle built on the chassis of a truck to go rhino hunting. In addition, the car is manufactured in the United States, making the final sale price even more expensive.

Source: Bring A Trailer, DrivingLine

Photo gallery:

Photos