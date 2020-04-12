Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave CF

The past three months have been turbulent for everyone with the spread of COVID-19. And the global repercussions of this pandemic continue to affect millions of lives, economies and businesses worldwide.

In this difficult time, we saw the good and the bad in humanity. On the one hand were the people who came together, united on a mission to help in any way possible

On the other hand, there were those who sought financial gain from the situation, regardless of what this might mean for those around them.

The world of sports was an excellent example of this. On the one hand, BRAVE Combat Federation, not only postponed its own shows in advance, but also launched a global awareness campaign on COVID-19, the largest and only of its kind in the MMA.

On the other side of the coin, it had the UFC, determined to go ahead with his event, despite the obvious health risks associated with the event and against the advice of all local and global health organizations.

The President of BRAVE CF, Mohammed Shahid, expressed his immense frustration with the UFC that went ahead with the event and expressed the need to regulate mixed martial arts in terms of sports as the only plausible path for the development of the sport.

Shahid led the way as the only major promoter of the organization to speak out and pointed to flagrant flaws in the UFC’s plans, reiterating that MMA would only grow if the focus was on developing the sport, not money.

“It is our duty as representatives of the sport of MMA to advance in a way that does not put anyone at risk. We need to step back and give an example. This is a collective problem, we can demonstrate “to the rest of the world that our sport does not care about this issue”, said Shahidwho is frustrated because the MMA now it is misrepresented as a sport.

“Today we are being misrepresented as a sport due to decisions like this. Are we the most difficult sport? Yes. Do we have the most difficult athletes? Yes, we have it. But that is not the toughness we represent as a sport, to keep going, and to disobey the rules and regulations. We need to have stricter regulations and we must collaborate as a sport. Decisions must be made with people’s well-being in mind, and not based on money. “

“Certain regulations must be implemented, by a professional regulatory body, not on a man’s agenda, which is always based on money.”

And their views were soon echoed by federations, sports governing bodies, health authorities and respected athletes, causing further pressure on the UFC to finally succumb to the pressure and the much debated event UFC 249 it was finally suspended.