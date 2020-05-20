After the news came out months ago in which it was reported that the millionaire Arab prince Mohammed bin Salman is willing to buy Newcastle United, Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, called on fans of the English club to They oppose the Saudi prince buying the club in the coming weeks, accusing Salaman of murder and torture.

“Over the past few years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has spent a fortune positioning himself before the world as a modern. He has invested hundreds of millions in building a public relations machine to sell his image to the world. But the arrests, torture and murder have been the backdrop, “said Cengiz in an article published by ‘The Guardian.’

“Sadly, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said the government is not going to stand in the way. His inaction in recent years has given him the belief that he can do whatever he wants without risking repercussions. Here, The Premier League has an opportunity to make it clear that criminals and tyrants are not welcome in the most respected competition in the world. If you do not take advantage of this opportunity, your own reputation will be stained forever. Rest assured that those who are about They have blood on their hands from buying Newcastle, “he added.

Finally, Ceginz insisted that Prince Mohammed bin Salman is part of the Saudi regime that has caused many murders, assuring that his partner was murdered by the mimes: “My husband, the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, became a victim of the regime in October of 2018. He was killed by Saudi government agents at his consulate in Istanbul while waiting outside. The government attempted to cover up the murder and failed. Both the CIA and the UN, experts on extrajudicial executions, have concluded that the crown prince ordered the murder of Jamal. “

.