Mohamed Salah will not play in the Olympic Games

07/02/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Paula Barjuan

Although at first the participation of Mohamed salah to the Tokyo Olympics, Liverpool’s decision has changed.

The tournament will take place from June 22 to August 7, the date that coincides with the start of the season of the Premier League Liverpool, as on August 14 he plays against Norwich City.

The forward already misses part of the Premier League season due to the African Cup of Nations, which will be played between January 9 and February 6 of next year. The English club is not willing for its star player to lose more than the preseason, that is why they have made the decision not to allow him to represent his country in Tokyo

Megahed He recently spoke about the challenge of including Salah in the Egyptian Olympic team: “I don’t want to say that it is impossible for Salah to participate in the Olympic Games, but it is difficult. Salah agreed to lead the Olympic team during the last camp of the Egyptian team. We contacted Liverpool to allow Salah to join the Olympic team, and they said they were awaiting approval from the technical staff. ”

“But, in the end, Liverpool rejected the request because they do not want to lose the player at the beginning of the season, as well as next January with the Africa Cup of Nations, which will prevent them from participating in the English Premier League,” he concluded.

Sarah represented Egypt in London in 2012, but this year it has been on the verge of being able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.