Mohamed Salah scores bad streak with Egypt National Team 639 days later | National teams

Outside of Egypt’s calls in the last international windows, Mohamed Salah, after failing to score against Kenya on his return to the national team, once again celebrated goals against the Comoros Islands after exactly 639 days without scoring with “The Pharaohs”.

His latest victim was Uganda, who could not prevent Salah from scoring one of his team’s two goals (0-2) in the last game of the African Cup group stage that he played on June 30, 2019. Then In the round of 16 against South Africa, the Liverpool forward did not score and it was not until the series of international matches in March 2021 that he returned to play for his national team.

He had three opportunities to do so and for different reasons he did not respond to calls from his country. First, in October and November 2019 for a pair of friendlies against Botswana and Liberia. So, he agreed with the Egyptian football federation not to participate in those matches to rest. Just a year later, an injury to his left ankle prevented him from attending Egypt’s call to play the first two days of the qualifying phase for the next African Cup.

Salah could not face Kenya and the Comoros Islands and Egypt regretted his absence with two draws. Everything was ready for Salah’s return for the duels against Togo on November 14 and 17, 2020. However, the Egyptian star tested positive for coronavirus and could not attend the matches that his team, this time, did. they beat Togo twice (1-0 and 1-3).

After six games, four officials and two friendlies, Salah put on the Egypt shirt again four days ago to face Kenya. It was not a very placid return for the Liverpool player, who did not score and could not avoid the draw (1-1) in his visit to the Moi International Sports Center stadium in Nairobi. However, this Monday Salah did not leave empty in his second comeback with Egypt. In a key duel for the leadership of Group G, it was the light that guided his team to victory against the Comoros Islands (4-0).

Tied on points in the standings before kickoff, Salah’s double ended a goalless streak for his team and propelled Egypt to a solid lead. With both teams already with a ticket for the next Africa Cup to be played in Cameroon in 2022, Salah sentenced the clash to defeat one of the fashionable teams that represents a country of only 850,000 inhabitants. Salah scored the third and fourth goals for his team and ended a drought of almost two years without celebrating a goal with the Egypt shirt.

