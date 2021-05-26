Mohamed Safwat wins in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 02:15 CEST

Mohamed Safwat, Egyptian, number 162 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-nine minutes by 6-4 and 6-4 to turkish Cem Ilkel, number 198 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros tournament.

During the match, the Egyptian player managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, achieved a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 56% of the service points. As for the Turkish player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved 57% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 49% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a qualification phase is previously held in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. It also takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.