Mohamed Katir smashes Spain’s record of 5,000 meters

06/10/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

.

Mohamed Katir He once again showed the excellent moment of form he is going through, after setting a new record for Spain in the 5,000 meters test this Thursday, by signing a time of 12: 50.79 at the Golden Gala in Florence, the third scoring test of the Diamond League.

Katir, which already prevailed in the first round of the Diamond League held in the English city of Gateshead, lowered by almost 7 seconds the previous national record in possession of Aelemayehu Bezabeh with a time of 12: 57.25 since June 2010.

A sensational brand that allowed Mohamed Katir finish fourth in a test in which the Norwegian won Jakob Ingebrugtsen with a time of 12: 48.45, a new European record, and in which the Spanish athlete allowed himself the luxury of surpassing the world record holder of the distance, the Ugandan Joshue Cheptegei, who finished sixth with a record of 12: 54.69.