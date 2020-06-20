In the face of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, soccer teams in Mexico will give preference to the loan of players instead of buying them

The Argentinian Antonio Mohamed, coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, acknowledged this Friday that the economic crisis by COVID-19 complicates player sales and loans are preferred.

“My managers have spoken with other managers and they conclude that what is being handled now are loans or bringing in a player who belonged to you; there has been almost no purchase, this will be the pass market, ”said the Argentine at a press conference.

Mohamed assured that he felt his full squad in terms of the offense since he will recover from an injury the Colombian Avilés Hurtado, who joins his compatriot Dorlan Pabón, the Argentines Maximiliano Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori, the Ivorian Ake Loba and the Dutchman Vincent Janssen .

“We are looking for one or two defenses to say that we have the staff for the 2020 Opening at 100 percent, in the offensive part we are complete and unless a footballer leaves, we will not look for any,” added the Celta de Vigo coach. Spanish.

On some departure from the campus, the Argentine believes that as the weeks of training progress, some of his attack elements may leave the institution since he considers that there are many foreigners in the same position.

The Scratched They will start from June 29 a microcycle heading to Opening 2020 in which they will concentrate for two weeks in their facilities where they will work double and triple sessions.

“These first two weeks (this one and the one that begins on the 22nd) will be physical training and adaptation, yes it will be delaying work on the field, but we must adapt to the new reality. The preseason will be from the week of June 29 onwards, “he added.

At the time of the Clausura 2020 cancellation, the Rayados occupied the last position in the classification, after an Opening 2019 in which they won their fifth title and obtained a third place in the Club World Cup.

“There is no such tournament anywhere (the Clausura), we are still the champions. We prepare to revalidate the title and become two-time champions. Last season we had little preparation, now there are no more excuses for it, ”said the 50-year-old strategist.

Starting with the 2020 Opening, which begins on July 24, Mexican soccer will return to the playoffs, in which the places from 5 to 12 of the classification will play a tie to a match to enter the final phase where there will be 8 squads .

“The decision was economic. What is sought is to have more games so that some teams have an extra income, then the Liguilla will be as always, eight, “he concluded.

With information from .