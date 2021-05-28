MOGY 2021, the Global Sustainability Fair in Las Rozas

What is MOGY? They are the acronyms of Mmobility, Sorsustainability, Hogar and citY. It is a fair that, as you are already intuiting, seeks to reduce the environmental impact in cities. Thus, these four areas will be shown in an event that will take place in the Las Rozas Fairgrounds, in Madrid.

This mobility and sustainability fair will be held on the days September 24, 25 and 26 in the Madrid town. According to the organization, there will be more than 70 exhibitors of all areas in the 45,000 square meters of the fairgrounds. Without a doubt, a good way to embrace sustainability in an integral way, bringing together all the factors.

A sustainable city is one that offers a good quality of life to its inhabitants without thereby putting natural resources at risk, ensuring the well-being of current and future society. The reduction of CO2 and other harmful gases are some of the most significant indicators to assess the environmental commitment of a city and its inhabitants.



The area Mobility will host the exhibition and the possibility of testing passenger cars and commercial vehicles with an ECO label and 0 emissions. Also other vehicles such as quads, motorcycles, scooters and 100% electric bicycles. For its part, the area Sustainability is destined to present all the innovations and projects carried out by private institutions and companies in search of a world with a more sustainable future for our next generations. Within the area Home the visitor will be able to know all the systems available to have an energy efficient and self-sufficient house: chargers and clean energy accumulators (solar, photovoltaic, etc.), low-consumption appliances without programmed obsolescence or charging devices for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids they have a place in this space. The area SmartcitY It will show how a city uses new technologies to achieve the best quality of life for its inhabitants, with optimal management of the resources it has available. It goes without saying that the MOGY event will have all the security measures and sanitary protocols. Thus, all visitors and exhibitors will have all the guarantees against COVID.