Happy friday to everyone! To give the last pull in the best way, Mogwai has just released his soundtrack for a new Italian crime drama series called ZeroZeroZero by surprise.

The series was produced by Cattleya, the team behind Gomorrah The Series and is starring Andrea Riseborough from Birdman, Gabriel Byrne from The Usual Suspects and Dane DeHaan from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. A pretty solid cast if you ask us.

This series follows a shipment of cocaine from the moment a powerful cartel of Italian criminals decides to buy it. The package makes a trip through Mexico, until it is shipped through the Atlantic Ocean. During the trip the package witnesses everything that has to happen so that it finally reaches the other side of the world. The best: you can enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video.

Mowgai released the series soundtrack through Bandcamp and they mega raffled off with a system Radiohead would first use for the release of In Rainbows – Pay What You Want. In addition, to do their bit, half of all profits from the soundtrack of the first week will go to the Help Musicians organization and the National Health System of their country.

In a press release, Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai said: “Most of our 2019 is spent doing ‘ZeroZeroZero’ and we are very happy that people listen to the soundtrack album. It was a great project to participate in and we are very happy with the way the program and music turned out. ”

He continued: “With this launch, we hope to raise money to help musicians and charities in the National Health System through the launch at Bandcamp. We know that many people who work in music have seen their earnings disappear and that those who work for the National Health System are experiencing horrendous pressure related to the Covid 19 pandemic. ″

“By donating half of what we do in the first week, we hope to do something to help those in need. We are also aware that everyone has been financially affected and that’s why we’ve made registration available on the basis of paying what you can“

Mogwai was one of the most anticipated bands to watch at Vive Latino 2020, which unfortunately they had to cancel last minute before the concerns of the coronavirus. Anyway, their fans are looking forward to seeing them in the future.

