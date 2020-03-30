If you like to play with your mobile and take advantage of the good titles that have appeared in recent times on Android such as PES 2020 or Call of Duty: Mobile, surely you have often wondered how do it with a quality gamepad like the one on your Xbox console, something that is much closer now.

As well as a portfolio blow, since Microsoft already sells in its official store the new PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at a much lower price than you expect, becoming already a must have accessory for every player who wants to get the most out of the smartphone.

In fact, with this clip you can not only take advantage to unite your Xbox controller and your smartphone when playing with mobile titles, but also taking advantage of the benefits of Project xCloud to take your favorite Xbox One games anywhere:

The first Xbox designed product, created with Project xCloud in mind, is the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip Bracket for the Xbox One Wireless Controller. […] It is an adjustable clip created to grip the mobile phone while we play.

PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox, prices and where to buy

[…] The stand offers points with which the player can always have the best viewing angle. It also fits almost all mobile phones up to 79 millimeters wide.

Xbox Design Studio and the renowned manufacturer PowerA have collaborated to design this clip with the greatest balance and comfort, seeking that Its ergonomic design reduces fatigue and we can play as long as we want.

It has articulation points so that the viewing angle is customizable up to 220 degrees, and allows dock an Xbox wireless controller while keeping the phone securely attached, so that nothing falls while we play and the terminal remains perfectly aligned with the center of gravity of the controller.

As we mentioned previously, extracting from the official announcement, the clip has universal compatibility and any smartphone up to 79 millimeters wide can be mounted, with official license and maximum ease of assembly and disassembling the remote.

The accessory has as you will see a very contained price, and it is available in other retailers so that you can buy it in your favorite store. Of course, as is obvious Xbox controller not included but only the clip and its user manual:

