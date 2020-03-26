Positive day for the MOEX Russia Index, which ended the session on Wednesday, March 25 with notable increases in 1.52%, until the 2,452.69 points. The MOEX Russia Index scored a maximum of 2,518.38 points and a minimum of 2,372.34 points. The listing range for the MOEX Russia Index between its highest and lowest point (maximum-minimum) during this day it was located in the 5.8%.

Regarding the last seven days, the MOEX Russia Index accumulates an increase in 16.1%; but in year-on-year terms it still retains a drop in 1.61%. The MOEX Russia Index a 23.83% below its current year’s maximum (3,219.92 points) and a 16.1% above its minimum price so far this year (2,112.64 points).

