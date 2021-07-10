Moench Coöperatief’s fine suspension remains active

MEXICO CITY.

Public consultation records indicate that the legal protection filed by the Mexican businessman Luis Doporto Alejandre against the resolution of the Cofece plenary in the Marzam case, in which the Dutch fund Moench Coöperatief SA de CV would also be involved, is active Therefore, the administrative sanction of 30.8 million pesos continues to be inadmissible and without an order to be executed for both actors.

According to the public consultation file with folio number 339/2020, available on the website of the First District Court for Administrative Matters, Specialized in Economic Competition, Broadcasting and Telecommunications, it was on March 8 when Doporto Alejandre presented the appeal indicating acts out of trial.

According to the document, the Cofece would have incurred in the violation of articles 1, 14, 25 and 28, with which the fine would not be applicable.

The Marzam case dates back to 2015, when the Dutch fund notified the antitrust authority of its intentions to become a majority shareholder of the pharmaceutical distributor Marzam.

The Cofece file, with identification number CNT-074-2015, specifies that the action was accepted in accordance on August 13, 2015, authorizing the concentration notified by Moench Coöperatief, UA and Gibart, SA de CV

A year after the resolution, a journalistic investigation pointed to an alleged network of irregularities in the purchase of Marzam. For 2017, Cofece ordered an investigation into the process, arguing the possible illicit concentration in the purchase of the pharmaceutical company.

After hearing the decision of the plenary session of that institution, Luis Doporto Alejandre and Moench Coöperatief SA de CV, delivered the required documentation to clear up doubts about the acquisition and their participation in the transaction between Marzam and the Dutch fund, availing themselves of the waiver or reduction benefit. of the amount of the fines referred to in article 100 of the Federal Law on Economic Competition.

The same official documents state that the employer requested an early conclusion of this in accordance with the Economic Competition Law, offering to voluntarily fulfill commitments to dispel any concern regarding competition.

The documentation was accepted by the Cofece Plenary on September 12, 2018, and integrated into file IO-001-2017, resolving to grant Moech Coöperatief, UA and Luis Doporto Alejandre, the benefit of dispensation specified in article 102 of the LFCE as long as they accept your express and written consent to said resolution.

On October 11, 2018, Doporto Alejandre and representatives of the Moench Coöperatif fund, presented in writing the fulfillment of said commitments, thus closing the investigation definitively, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Both parties presented to Cofece in January 2020 a scheme in which the inexistence of links between Marzam and its competitors was demonstrated, having carried out a corporate restructuring that would definitively dissipate any possible future concerns regarding economic competition. Thus, thus, substantively complying with the Commission’s resolution.

However, the plenary session of the Cofece determined that compliance had not been carried out in the forms provided for in the resolution, for which they determined to impose an administrative penalty for 30.8 million pesos, which has been suspended and is inadmissible after the amparo promoted by Doporto Alejandre, which will be a judge who determines if it can be executed in accordance with article 28 of the Constitution.

