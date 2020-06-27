The Secretary of Health of Guerrero reported that at least 10 modules came into operation to carry out COVID-19 tests in Acapulco

The agency explained that the general population can go to these modules to take the test. Upon arrival, trained personnel will carry out a questionnaire to find out if the person is a candidate for the test.

“We ask you to maintain order, to use mouth covers and respect the measures of healthy distance“Noted the secretariat.

Gradually, the modules for taking Coronavirus samples have been installed in the port of #Acapulco, until now those of Asta Bandera, Zócalo and Pie de la Cuesta are operating. We will be reporting. pic.twitter.com/SwLQVVyULj – Guerrero Health (@SSaludGro) June 26, 2020

He added that modules They will be located in the Zocalo, Flagpole, La Diana, Rollo (formerly Cici), Plazuela de la Base, Puerto Marqués Cruise, Plaza las Palmas in Colosio, Colonia Jardín, Calzada Pie de la Cuesta, Mozimba Church, Sports Unit Vicente Suárez, La Laja Park, La Garita Church, La Cima (November 20), Renaissance Module, Zapata 1 Module and Cayaco Module, with hours from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

He explained that the modules for sampling have been gradually installed in the port of Acapulco, although so far only 10 are operating.

The modules installed so far are:

Plinth

Parrot

Foot of the slope

Vicente Suarez

Flagpole

La Laja Park

The Summit-November 20

Cd. Renaissance 1

Col. Zapata Delegation

Plaza las Palmas (Waltmart) pic.twitter.com/sVvx2RbtQ4 – Guerrero Health (@SSaludGro) June 26, 2020

Until Friday June 26, Warrior sum 4 thousand 900 accumulated cases of COVID-19 and 831 deaths.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital