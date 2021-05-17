Modular phones could be a reality thanks to the Xiaomi patent | Technology

Xiaomi has a patent in which they show a future modular smartphone in which parts can be changed to suit the user’s taste.

In 2013 the idea of ​​modular telephones arrived, it was done by the hand of Phoneblocks. This news managed to capture the attention of Google to such an extent that Project Ara was created, a project that aimed to create a modular terminal for the consumer public. This was never realized, the project died, and no more was ever heard about modular telephones – until now.

A patent that Xiaomi made in 2020 has come to light in which a modular phone can be seen. If we look back we find a not very encouraging future, Google failed and if such a giant can fall, Xiaomi may have little chance of carrying out this idea. But at the same time we are facing another giant that, unlike Google, has already taken a risk with folding terminals.

Xiaomi could be the company that needs this idea to come true. In this patent we find a system of modules very similar to the one we met in Project Ara, although the possibilities of modularity are somewhat reduced. It does not have the crazy idea that Google had to offer changes of Bluetooth modules, sound, network, storage, etc.

In the Xiaomi patent what we find are sliding modules that allow changing the section of the cameras and the battery. These modules would allow changing the cameras according to our needs and our pocket, in addition, the aesthetics would not be so similar to that of a prototype. By having advanced both the technology and having boards in which both the processor and the storage or RAM are integrated, the possibilities are limited.

High-end smartphone with Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB p 256 GB of storage that does not lack anything, even a 108 megapixel camera.

This is still a patent and you may never see the light of day, but dreaming is free and in the end, It is still an interesting concept that comes from a company with the technical capacity to prepare a prototype. We hope to see something of this style on Android in the years to come, it would be a breath of fresh air to the sector.