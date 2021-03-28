Modric’s tears after breaking the record for most games with the Croatian national team

Luka modric made history with Croatia after their 1-0 win against Cyprus. The Real Madrid midfielder surpassed Darijo Srna as the player with the most appearances as an international with the 135 games that accumulates.

After the meeting, he had some very emotional moments after the federation honor him with a video reviewing his career since 2006 debuted with the national team. While the rest of his classmates cheered him, Modric couldn’t hold back the tears in a video that they have shared on social networks.

You’re going to love this video: freshly crowned as Croatian most capped player, @ lukamodric10 shows his deepest emotions, with his teammates giving him standing ovation after watching the highlight reel of Luka’s amazing international career. Pure passion. #Family pic.twitter.com/YVLt1mxNsb – HNS (@HNS_CFF) March 27, 2021

In his 135 games with the Balkan team he has scored 16 so many, being the seventh in that particular classification. His main success with Croatia, the historic final of the World Cup that they reached in Russia 2018 in which they ended up succumbing against a France that was intractable throughout the championship.