Modric’s special gift to Chimy Ávila

The Argentine footballer from Osasuna Chimy Avila has received a shirt signed by the Real Madrid player Luka modric, which you will surely cherish in your collection.

It is the second outfit of the Balkan team, in which the Osasunista Before Budimir He is a teammate of Real Madrid’s number 10, 2018 Ballon d’Or. Chimy Avila alludes to both in his gratitude on social networks.

Avila will be called up again this day against Getafe and Jagoba Arrasate could give the attacker the first official minutes after the two injuries that have kept him out of the competition for 14 months