Modric’s Croatia, Spain’s rival in the second round

Spain plays the round of 16 against Croatia on Monday June 28 in Copenhagen (6:00 p.m., Telecinco). Rival complicated by football and by faith, because no matter how difficult the situation is, they always manage to rebuild. They were on the brink at halftime against the Czech Republic in the second game (they lost 0-1 at halftime after having lost to England in their debut) they rebuilt, tied that game and beat Scotland in the last, in a duel that reached the final stage in a draw.

Led by a Luka Modric who have played 62 games this season when he is just turning 36 years old, is an uncomfortable team, with talent and above all else, they have character. They have Dalic on the bench, a true leader in which all footballers believe. A little known coach to the general public but who has changed the face of Croatia in the last three years. He took the team when qualifying for the 2018 World Cup was at stake and turned a desolate group into runner-up in the world in Russia.

Mandzukic and Rakitic are no more, who were decisive then and left the Croatian team. But Luka Modric follows, living history of his country and who has shown in this tournament that he has a rope for a while. The best version of Perisic is also back to form a team against which La Roja will need their best version if they want to be in the quarterfinals.