Modric will play his tenth season at Madrid: the renewal is done



Modric is in force at 35 years of age.

Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images

Luka modric will continue in the Real Madrid at least one more year. The Croatian accepted the contract extension that Florentino Pérez presented him, including a 10% salary reduction. The news comes just after the merengue team qualifies for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Thus, Modric will reach 10 seasons as a Real Madrid player, a true milestone.

Diario As reported the news, which only needs to be officially announced by the institution. It was an expected end, well Modric’s wish has always been to continue at Real Madrid, and in addition, he has shown a solid level to be considered as a very valuable piece in Zinedine Zidane’s team.

Luka adds 383 games with the meringues. He has marked 26 goals and has given 61 assists. This year he scored a magical goal in El Clásico played at the Camp Nou, and consolidated himself in the starting eleven despite the fact that at the beginning of the season Zidane had many more options in his position. The normal thing would have been a drop in the performance of “Lukita”, but the opposite happened.