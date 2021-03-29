Modric will not play tomorrow in the Croatia-Malta match

03/29/2021

On at 12:57 CEST

EFE

The Croatian coach, Zlatko Dalic, has decided that the madridista and Croatian international Luka modric He must rest tomorrow, Tuesday, so he will not play in the World Cup qualifying match against Malta in Rijeka, the Croatian portal Index reported on Monday.

Modric they played 180 minutes in the previous two matches, against Slovenia (Croatia lost 1-0) and Cyprus (won 1-0).

In that last match, played on Saturday, the famous midfielder set a record among Croatian internationals, having played 135 times for the national team since he started wearing the red and white color in March 2006.

The current captain of the Croatian national team – which is currently third in Group H of the World Cup qualifications, behind Russia and Slovenia – played in three World Cups and three European Cups.