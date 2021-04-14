Modric: “We come to Anfield to win, not to defend ourselves”



Madrid won on their last visit to Anfield.

Luka modric appeared before the media in the face of UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and the Liverpool. Although the Whites won 3-1 in the first leg, the Croatian midfielder believes that those led by Zinedine Zidane are there to go to win, not to hide and try to sustain the result.

“I imagine it will be a demanding match. We have to play very, very well, and do practically everything we did in the first game. We are here to win the game, not to back down to maintain the overall resultLuka said at the press conference.

He concluded by commenting that as always, they must make a match at the height of the competition. He even added that he would like to play with Anfield full of fans, because of the atmosphere and atmosphere that is created.

Real Madrid already knows how to win at Anfield

It was in 2014. The whites were led by Carlo Ancelotti, while the “Reds” were led by Brendan Rodgers. Gerrard had not retired, and the local attack consisted of Sterling, Coutinho and Balotelli. Only Jordan Henderson survived from Liverpool, who will not be in this Wednesday’s game due to injury.

Real Madrid is the opposite side. With perhaps the most powerful core in its history, up to nine players who played at Anfield on 22 October 2014 are still alive at the club chaired by Florentino Pérez: Sergio Ramos, Benzema, Isco, Modric, Kroos, Marcelo, Varane, Dani Carvajal and Nacho. It would be ten if we count Casemiro, who was on loan at Porto that season, but already belonged to the club.

Of those mentioned, Ramos and Varane are out. For his part, the return of Dani Carvajal is not yet confirmed.

The Madrilenians thrashed 0-3, with a double from Benzema and a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. Thus began a string of four consecutive victories against Liverpool which remains in force until today. Will the roles change tomorrow?