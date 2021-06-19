Modric voted best player of the match

06/18/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was voted the best player in the match between Croatia and the Czech Republic, played in Glasgow, which ended in a draw (1-1).

The captain of the Balkan team, 35, was designated the highlight of the clash of the second day of Group D of the Eurocup that left the Czech team with one foot in the round of 16 that Croatia, has yet to materialize its goal in his last engagement, against Scotland.

Patrik Schick He put the Czech Republic ahead with a penalty and, after the break, Ivan Perisic established the final draw.