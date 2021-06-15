Modric, the engine on which Croatia depends

06/15/2021

Time passes for everyone. Three years after giving the bell and sneaking into the final of the world, Croatia it has been losing some of the members of that historical group. They are no longer Ivan Rakitic or Mario mandzukic, to give two illustrious examples. The benchmark, however, is still Luka Modric. More demanded while the new litter does not take a step forward. More tired after a particularly exhausting campaign. Even so, the madridista is the engine of Croatia and his selector, Zlatko Dalic, trust me to carbure to full revs to guide Croatia until the round of 16.

“Luka is our engine, the one that drives all this. Experience is very important especially in big tournaments and matches of this type. Luka means a lot here & rdquor ;, declared the coach of the Balkan team, back at his headquarters in the Croatian town of Rovinj.

Dalic tried to take the pressure off his boys, as he considers that the yardstick cannot be the surprisingly excellent performance in the past world. “I only think about the classification. And then there is the tie. We have to think of ourselves alone and fix the equipment for the future. It won’t be easy against Scotland and the Czech Republic either. I’m optimistic & rdquor ;, he stated.

On the narrow loss to England in the first game, Dalic stressed that their opponent never “submitted them & rdquor ;. “The atmosphere has not worsened because of the defeat. We lost to one of the Euro Cup favorites & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

“Against the Czech Republic you have to go for victory. We have to be more offensive than against the English because we need victory & rdquor ;, pointed out the coach. If she does not achieve the three points in her next match, the world runner-up could mathematically say goodbye to the Eurocup.