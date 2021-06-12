Modric-Mount, change of command

Luka Modric was the best player in the last World Cup in Russia and has been one of the best, if not the best, midfielder in recent years in Europe, with four European Cups in his record. Mason Mount already defeated him in the Champions and now he is also seeking to overthrow him at the Eurocup, in a tournament that involves the take-off of one generation and the farewell of another.

At 35, the Real Madrid midfielder cannot ask for more with the national team. He guided them towards a World Cup final, when no one expected them, so everything that comes from now on is a gift for them. So they go to a match at Wembley against England in which The ‘Three Lions’ sharpen their knives, especially a Mount that has already received a doctorate in the Champions League.

The Chelsea player beat Modric and all of Real Madrid in a match at Stamford Bridge that confirmed the Blues as candidates, before becoming champions in Porto. There, too, Mount decided, with a filtered pass for his teammate Kai Havertz to define before Ederson’s door.

Modric symbolizes more pause, calm and control, while Mount is more spark, forced to do so by the style of the Premier. At 22, this boy from Portsmouth has forged his character through blows And he has emerged despite being named Frank Lampard’s darling, since he managed him at Derby County until they failed together at Chelsea.

From being the right eye of a legend to being a starter in a Eurocup and, in between, the maximum title of all in Europe at club level. Mount also has the hunger of only seeing his team fail in the final stages of these tournaments. Born in 1999, he has never seen his team play the semi-finals of the Euro and, in addition, the defeat of 2018, in which he was already a professional footballer, is fresh in his memory.

Mount is the English impudence that seeks to give the blow that the Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore and company gave half a century ago, while Modric is the experience that settles down, that asks for calm and that lives with the youth. Looking for one last dance, one last bullet.