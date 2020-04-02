The Croatian midfielder will finish his contract in June 2021.

There will be no soap Luka Modric at real Madrid at the next summer transfer window. Close to joining Inter Milan last year, the 2018 Ballon d’Or has decided to end its contract with the Merengues, according to AS. Modric should stay at Real until June 2021.

At 34, Modric has however lost influence in the game of Real with the emergence of Federico Valverde, and the return of loan from Martin Odegaard should further reduce his playing time. But the Croatian midfielder remains a framework from the locker room, according to AS.

And according to the daily, Modric would have been “the first to make Zidane and the club leaders understand that if he was not at the standard or required level, he would have no problem taking a step aside. “

