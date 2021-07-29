Modric, captain after Varane’s departure

The Croat will be the fourth captain of Real Madrid after Marcelo, Benzema and Nacho

The march of Varane Manchester United has led to a change in the captaincy of Real Madrid. The Frenchman became the third captain after the departure of Sergio Ramos And now, after going to United, it’s Modric the one who happens to be the fourth captain of Real Madrid.

Marcelo is the first Real Madrid captain ahead of Benzema and Nacho, who became captain after the goodbye of Sergio Ramos. Being one of the four captains of Real Madrid is the icing on the cake of the career of Modric that he renewed for a season with the white club and everything indicates that it will be the last.

At 35 years old, Modric He is still looking forward to playing at the highest level and at Real Madrid they are delighted with him. The Croatian did not put any problem to renew for a season, something that Sergio Ramos He did not accept and when he wanted to, it was Real Madrid that closed the doors to renewal.

