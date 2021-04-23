MODOK will have its own series, one far from the conventional

Marvel and HULU have already prepared one of the next series in the franchise. Marvel’s MODOK, which has just released its trailer and will be less normal than expected.

The villain MODOK, from the comics of Marvel, has yet to make its debut in the Cinematographic Universe, but this does not mean that you will not be seen on the screen. Hulu and the production studios of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ produced a series that will bring this character as the protagonist.

This is a hilarious comedy. An animated production in which the family of an enemy of comics will be the central axis. Everything that fans of a series of the mythical semi-android would not have expected.

Official trailer:

The official synopsis reveals a little more of what the show will be about.

In Marvel’s MODOK, the megalomaniac supervillain MODOK (Patton oswalt) has long pursued his dream of conquering the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the mightiest heroes on Earth, MODOK has been brought down with his evil organization. IMA. Overthrown as the leader of the IMA, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the mental organism designed just to kill is ready to face its greatest challenge yet!

In addition to Oswalt, the series will feature the famous actor Jon hamm (Mad men) In the role of Hombre de Hierro, while for his part Nathan Fillion (Castle) will give his voice to Wonder Man.

One of the big surprises in production is the presence of Joe quesada as one of the producers. The cartoonist was editor-in-chief and executive of Marvel comics for many years, being one of the most authoritative voices in the field.

The project consists of 10 episodes that will be released at once on the streaming platform on May 21.