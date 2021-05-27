MODOK to look to include LGBTQ themes in its second season

MODOK caused a great sensation among the audience after the premiere of its first season on Hulu. The series hopes to further explore the life of one of its characters later on.

Inclusion is increasingly necessary in entertainment. Being able to have characters of any ethnicity or sexual orientation, as well as plots that open the possibilities for fairness, has become a requirement for many productions of Hollywood day by day. This is the case of the series of MODOK, which will seek to increase the presence of these groups in its next season.

The first part came to Hulu last weekend, after which the news, rumors and expectations of a next one began to arrive. Faced with all this, the filmmakers themselves have spoken out. The creator Jordan blum commented that it is among the plans that the bisexuality of Melissa, daughter of the protagonist, become important in the future of the project. However, it reveals that it was not possible to develop this aspect in the existing chapters.

“It was something we were always trying to get to in season 1. The problem is, season 1 is so much about MODOK and everyone’s relationship with MODOK, we never get to see Melissa’s life outside of it. There were times when we tried to work on it. As in the pilot, there is a moment when [Melissa] she holds a dead boyfriend, and we think, ‘I don’t want to present this relationship and the first thing we do is murder the person. I want to tell the story, but I want to tell it well. I was really upset that we didn’t [en la temporada 1]. You’re constantly clipping things for time and actually their story with MODOK was about them. . But it was always something like, ‘ah, I wanted to get to that,’ “he said.

For her part, the actress Melissa fumero, who gave life to the young woman, stressed the importance of touching the inclusive point. The interpreter was part of the series Brooklyn nine-nine, one of the first productions in which an openly bisexual character was shown.

“We did a similar story in Brooklyn Nine-Nine with the character of Rosa, so I was able to experience firsthand how significant it was. I think it was the first time on a television network that a character said ‘I’m bisexual’. I like it, I just said the words. Seeing the impact it had on people, especially young people, was incredibly moving. I’m very proud and excited that Jordan told me they planned to do Melissa bi, and it was in the comic, and if we have another season we can dive deeper into that. Because, in particular, she’s a teenager, and how confident and self-assured she is, that can be a powerful thing for a child to see. Just, ‘Oh, I’m completely fine. I am who I am and there is nothing wrong with that, “commented the artist.

Fountain: Collider