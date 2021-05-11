MODOK showrunner says Hit-Monkey looks awesome

Next week, “Marvel’s MODOK” will premiere on Hulu and Disney +. We will be like this before the first Marvel animation series aimed at an adult audience. This series was announced in February 2019 as the first of what was to be a universe of Marvel animated series. Up to a total of four projects were announced. A year later, the Howard the Duck animated series and the one dedicated to Tigra & Dazzler were canceled. This left only the aforementioned MODOK and the animated series dedicated to Hit-Monkey.

As far as we know, this Hit-Monkey animation continues, and after months with virtually no news since its announcement, confirmation arrives that the project is still in active development. He is the creator and showrunner of “Marvel’s MODOK”, Jordan blum, who confirms it because he has even been able to take a look at the animation. Of course, Blum is sparing in details:

You know, I’m excited that people can see Hit-Monkey. I’ve seen a bit, and it looks amazing.

The four series were originally going to broadcast a first season, and then have a crossover in “The Offenders.” That is, the same strategy that was done with the Defenders in the Netflix series. In the same way as there, these animated series were also going to move independently in their respective first seasons. This is confirmed by Jordan Blum, who seems to have also been in charge of directing “The Offenders” if it had been made.

I was asking about the other series because I was possibly going to do ‘The Offenders’ if it ever happened. It was great. Everyone had to do their own thing. We don’t change anything in our series. But no, I think you have to give the directors a bit of freedom to establish their characters and the voice of the series and not worry too much about how it all fits together. That was going to be my job.

“Hit-Monkey” will tell the story of a Japanese macaque lost in life and who is trained by the spirit of an American assassin while trying to break through the underworld of Tokyo. It is defined as a “brutally funny” revenge story with a dark cinematic tone. At the moment, there is no release date in sight.

