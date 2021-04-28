MODOK showrunner hints at series season 2

Yesterday there was an event of questions and answers dedicated to the animated series MODOK, a new product that will arrive from the now defunct Marvel Television division on May 21. Its launch will take place via Hulu to the United States and via Disney + to other places such as Spain. A promotional event to advance that premiere in less than a month of animation.

It doesn’t seem like there were any big headlines about the animated series at the event, but there were. has signed up for the future of the series. We know that this one will have an extension of ten episodes, and there has been no talk of a season 2, until now.

A Twitter user asks directly if she is queer, since she read the comics and is specifically interested in a certain panel and a certain relationship of the cartoons. This has been the response of Jordan Blum, showrunner of the animated series, alluding to the fact that Melissa, MODOK’s daughter, is bisexual, being interesting what he comments right after:

Yes, Melissa is bi. Season 1 primarily focuses on her relationship with her father, but season 2 will feature his girlfriend. However, there are other queer relationships in the series.

A allusion as we see very direct to the idea that there will be a second season, which is still surprising. This division of Marvel Television has been absorbed by Marvel Studios, so that as such it no longer exists. In fact, all the other series that were in development have been paralyzed, and this series about the Marvel villain was the only one that continued. Since the promotional campaign is also being tightly controlled, not everyone has high hopes for the future of the animated series. However, it seems that there would be continuation plans.

The series will show the story of the megalomaniac supervillain MODOK (Patton Oswalt), who has long pursued his dream of conquering the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the mightiest heroes on Earth, MODOK has sunk his evil AIM organization. After being ousted as the leader of AIM, and at the same time dealing with his marriage and family life in ruins, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) faces its greatest challenge. to date: a midlife crisis!