MODOK showrunner confirms he’s set in his “own universe”

The next May 21th the series premieres “Marvel’s MODOK”, an animation made in stop-motion style and that will arrive in the United States via Hulu and Spain via Disney +, thanks to the STAR section. This animated series comes from the hands of the defunct Marvel Television division. That is, it does not come from the hand of Marvel Studios, responsible for the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the recent series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

From the moment of his proposal, doubts began to be made that he would be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shortly after details began to arrive, the total disconnection of this animated series from any other Marvel product that we had seen so far was confirmed. Finally, it is confirmed by the person in charge of the series.

In a recent interview, the showrunner behind the animated series, Jordan blum, has confirmed that it does not take place in the UCM, and has compared the situation of this series with that of DC’s “Harley Quinn”.

Yes, we are our own universe. I think, you know, Harley Quinn is a good example that she’s not the movies, but she’s really cool.

However, there was some interest from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in the project. Let’s remember that when Marvel Television was absorbed by Marvel Studios, the production of the animated series was in the middle of the course. Blum explains that Marvel Studios encouraged them to go ahead with the production of the series.

They really liked it and were very happy with the creativity, and I think they saw that we were very respectful of everything that had happened before. They let us do our thing, and I don’t think they ever gave us any notes or anything. They just said, ‘This works, keep it up.’

Another interesting detail that Blum commented is that the numbering of the Multiverse is decided by the creator. Thus, “MODOK” exists in Earth-1226 in tribute to your son’s birthday.

