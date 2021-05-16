MODOK clips introduce us to the supporting characters of the animated series

The animated series premieres next week “MODOK”. This Hulu Marvel series, which will arrive in Spain on Disney +, focuses on the iconic comic book villain, but the animated series will have an interesting number of secondary characters. Anticipating the imminent premiere, Marvel has released several new clips from the series featuring new looks from some of MODOK’s supporting actors.

The clips also give us a new insight into the characters’ personalities. There’s MODOK’s wife, Jodie (voiced by Aimee Garcia), a lifestyle blogger who is also pushing her own self-help book. As early trailers have shown, Jodie and MODOK’s marriage isn’t exactly solid. However, the couple must put their differences aside for the sake of their two children: Melissa (Melissa Fumero) and Lou (Ben Schwartz).

In addition, the series has some characters that Marvel fans can recognize, such as Super-Adaptoid (Jon Daly). In the comics, Super-Adaptoid was an AIM-created robot that also has the ability to copy the powers of any hero it comes into contact with. But here, the character claims to have “artist soul,” with ambitions beyond serving MODOK in its quest for world domination. Unfortunately, this doesn’t stop the villain from using you as his personal Vitamix.

Added to all this is the rivalry that MODOK has at work with Monica Rappaccini, voiced by Wendi McLendon-Covey.

MODOK to premiere its 10-episode first season next Friday May 21th.

