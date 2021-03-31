Modifications in the car that the ITV has to approve

Carrying out certain alterations to our vehicle may force us to have to expressly pass the ITV to approve said changes. Take note.

The ITV concludes the extensions of the Government: if you have not passed the inspection, fine. Photo: AECA-ITV.

Having a vehicle in possession carries a series of obligations. One of them is to pass the mandatory inspections (ITV) every so often: in the case of passenger cars, four years after registration, then every two years until the decade of life, and annually thereafter. However, there may be certain situations in which we will have to advance that date.

If you want to make a major modification to your vehicle and this it is not contemplated in the technical sheet of this, you must go through the ITV to approve these changes. In Spain, they are the Royal Decree 866/2010 and the Vehicle Reform Manual the documents that mark the guidelines on how to make said modifications, which must go through the corresponding inspection in maximum period of 15 days.

What modifications to the car must pass a mandatory inspection?

What kinds of modifications should pass an inspection

The aforementioned laws, after all, have the objective of regulate the procedure for the reforms to be carried out and processed made in cars (after registration, eye), facing ensure that the technical requirements for its circulation are still met. Otherwise, you expose yourself to fines of up to 500 euros if the vehicle is considered to be a danger to road safety.

exist up to 11 sections in which it is considered that a reform in the vehicle: in its identification, motor unit, transmission, axles, suspension, steering, brakes, bodywork, lighting, trailers and modifications of the data that appear on the ITV card. Eye, not all changes made in this regard require homologation. For example, changing the brake pads does not mean it … but modifying the brake actuation controls does.

In a general way, These are other reforms that do require later ITV: replacement of the frame, change of location of the license plate, modifications to the exhaust system, changing the position of the engine, conversion to hybrid or electric vehicle, modification of the clutch actuation system, modification of the wheelbase, installation of any towing device (hook, ball …), replacement of the steering wheel with another, modification of the number of seats inside, replacement of seats, variation of maximum authorized masses, for exclusive use in sports events … and a long etcetera.

The change of tires for others not contemplated in the technical sheet or the type of headlights require a specific ITV.

Most frequent changes in the car: do they require ITV?

exist some more common modifications that raise doubts. Can I change the tires of the car by others of different size? In the data sheet the vehicle indicates which sizes are allowed because they are compatible. If you are going to install others that are not specifically indicated, must meet some requirements, such as that the load index and the speed code is equal to or greater than the standard wheel, that the track width of the vehicle is not varied and that its outer diameter is equal, these last two values ​​with a certain tolerance. If any of these requirements are not met, you must pass the ITV.

Change the bulbs in your car for other equal it does not require a specific inspection; however, if you are going to install headlights with different technology (for example, switch to LED headlights when these did not come as standard), an inspection will have to be passed to approve these changes. This does not happen when we talk about the rear light clusters, as long as the new headlights are homologated and the red reflector is respected.