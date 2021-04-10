Modernize your old car with this charger and music player on sale for $ 16

Instantly turn your car into a smart car (Photo: Amazon).

If you have an older car, chances are you won’t be able to stream music or charge your smartphone on the go, but we’ve discovered a great device for modernizing a vehicle to do both. Amazon.com carries a ton of high-quality USB car chargers and we’ve discovered an especially good one that’s on sale.

In fact, we’re willing to claim that the Imden USB car charger – which only costs $ 16 by entering the coupon on the page (previously $ 17) – is faster than the plug-in charger that came with your phone. Buyers seem to agree with us, as this is an ‘Amazon Pick’ item that has earned an impeccable five-star rating from over 28,600 users.

We explain everything to you here:

Play your favorite music in your car

The Imden FM radio transmitter with bluetooth 5.0 connects to the car cigarette lighter and bluetooth is automatically enabled with your phone. Once connected, you can tune in to an FM radio frequency that is not in use to pair it with your car. (Use RadioLocator.com to find a free one in your area.)

Then you just have to pair your phone with the car charger and voila! Now you can play your favorite music and podcasts from your phone to your car speakers using a free transmission frequency. The best of all? Delivers fully immersive sound without static noise or interference. And thanks to the built-in microphone, you can even make and receive calls using the hands-free.

“I bought this adapter for use in my 2004 Acura TL, which does not have an auxiliary cable or any other way to play music from my phone through the car speakers,” wrote a delighted user who gave it a five-star rating. “Once the device is configured, it connects quickly every time you enter your vehicle and even bypasses the headphones so you can switch to listening to the car stereo system.”

This Imden FM transmitter with bluetooth is on sale for $ 16 (Photo: Amazon).

Fast

This USB car charger is fast. It comes with two USB-A ports that offer up to 80% faster charging speeds than other traditional car chargers, and one of its USB ports uses Quick Charge 3.0 technology to reach even higher speeds. Now your phone can go from being completely discharged to having a 100% charge; in minutes instead of hours.

“The USB 3.0 port is a godsend! Quickly and efficiently charge my phone while playing music via bluetooth, ”added a satisfied Amazon buyer. “I use the other port when more people come with me in the car. It’s nice to have two charging ports available. The design is modern and elegant ”.

It even protects against overloads, short circuits, surges, over discharges, and other potential problems. Translation: the charger will not fry your phone. The car charger is ideal for Android and Apple smartphones, and can also be used to recharge power banks, tablets, and GPS devices.

At $ 16 (previously $ 17), this Imden USB car charger is a hidden gem. Get it while you can.

