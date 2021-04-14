Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Production Will Not Increase Much in Coming Months, Says CEO

Yahoo in Spanish Originals

This is how a man avoided being kidnapped in Mexico

Security cameras captured the moment in which, thanks to his instinct, a man manages to escape a possible kidnapping attempt by noticing the presence of several armed men. The incident occurred in the Ciudad Chapultepec neighborhood of the state of Morelos, around 5:00 p.m. In the images captured on April 8, according to information from the recording, you can see the moment in which a man gets out of his vehicle to open the garage of his home and enter. At the same time, a white car approaches to park to the side, but before stopping, several armed men open the doors to get out. The victim notices and instinctively runs away from the scene at full speed and even crosses the street at the risk of being run over by another car. Two of the armed men run after him, although only one tries to catch up with him, in the end he returns empty-handed. Meanwhile, two of the assailants try to open the man’s vehicle but are unsuccessful. In the end they all board the car in which they arrived and flee. During 2020 the figures for kidnappings in the state governed by Cuauhtémoc Blanco were on the rise, in fact Morelos is the entity in the country where the most deprivation of liberty is carried out per 100,000 inhabitants. According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, from January to September 57 kidnappings had already been reported in this entity, equivalent to a rate of 2.42, much higher than in other states where the number of kidnappings is already in itself. high. Other crimes that also rebounded last year were: femicide with 28 cases; bank robbery with 20 complaints; and vehicle theft of which 2,746 cases were registered.