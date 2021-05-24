Moderna will need a third dose of her coronavirus vaccine

Moderna follows in the footsteps of Pfizer and confirms that people who have been immunized with its coronavirus vaccine they will also need a third booster dose. This was explained by Stéphane Bancel, CEO of the pharmaceutical company, in an interview in Le Journal du Dimanche.

For Bancel, it is necessary to start giving the booster dose as soon as possible to vulnerable people who have already been vaccinated with Moderna: «All those at risk must be vaccinated with a third dose since the end of summer ”, he indicated in the interview, according to LaSexta. In addition, it has indicated that only “two or three months of delay would suppose numerous hospitalizations and deaths”.

As we already explained in Hypertext, it seems that new booster doses will be needed, although we do not know how many exactly. In the future, some experts say, it might be necessary get vaccinated every year against the coronavirus; as is done with the flu vaccine.

How long does immunity last?

The immunity will last between one and three years, according to the CEO of Moderna

Right now we are talking about third doses because, in the first place, we still do not know exactly how long the immunity produced by vaccination lasts. Moderna’s CEO affirms that the immunity generated by his vaccine could last between one and three years; if a new variant does not appear that prevents it. However, the immunization time can only be confirmed with the passage of months (and years). This is because phase III of their clinical trial began in late July 2020; Therefore, the antibodies of these first vaccinates have continued to be monitored to know if more doses are necessary (or not). In principle, Moderna and Pfizer already talk about this third booster dose.

Booster doses are used to bring the immune system back into contact with the virus and give us more protection

Booster doses are not something isolated from this coronavirus vaccine. In fact, tetanus must be re-established in case a person gets a deep wound despite being properly vaccinated. This is done so that our immune system quickly restarts after the new contact with the virus; with this we will be more protected.

On the other hand, in the event that the vaccine against COVID-19 does not respond against some variant; pharmaceutical companies could make new versions and administer them, as is already done with the flu vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccine for minors

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

On the other hand, Moderna started clinical trial with children last March. In addition, both Pfizer and Janssen are also preparing clinical trials with children, they are even looking for volunteers in Spain.

Both Moderna, who just announced it, and Pfizer have already asked the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorization for their vaccines to be injected to some groups of minors. Pfizer has requested authorization for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15; While Moderna will request it shortly for those between 12 and 17. In the coming weeks we will know the resolution of the EMA and, furthermore, if so, vaccination could begin in a short time. Especially considering that immunization is progressing faster now than a few months ago.

Luckily we started to see how contagions are decreasing in the most advanced countries have their vaccination campaigns. Despite criticism for the “very rare” side effects of AstraZeneca and Janssen, also for the adverse effects of Moderna and Pfizer; everything points to what we could go back to normal. This will depend, and a lot, on the people who are vaccinated and the new variants. But for one day we can be optimistic with the data that we are learning. Because while the vaccination continues, so does we are learning more information about immunity given by vaccines.

But while the normality of before returns, you have to continue to protect ourselves and our own. Let’s not forget that there is still a long way to go.

Read this too …