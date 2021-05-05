Moderna says its booster dose is effective against the South African and Brazilian variants of COVID-19

Modern pharmaceutical company assured this Wednesday that the booster dose it is testing to deal with the variants of the coronavirus in South Africa and Brazil has given promising results, since it increases the presence of antibodies that neutralize these mutant viruses.

Modern refers to a clinical trial which is still being carried out, in which he points out that a 50 microgram dose of the vaccine has been used in individuals who have already been immunized.

In addition, the company points out that a booster dose of another vaccine it has developed, and which it calls mRNA-1273,351, generated a even better immune response than that of its current vaccine against the South African variant.

The preliminary results, which Moderna will publish online, have not yet been reviewed by other scientists.

Similar side effects

“As we seek to defeat the current pandemic, we remain committed to remain active as the virus evolves “, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

“These new data are encouraging, which supports our confidence that the booster dose strategy should protect against these variants recently detected, “he added.

Moderna also noted that the side effects of this booster are similar to those seen after the second dose of her vaccine, including injection site pain, fatigue, headache, and muscle pain and joints.

Annual vaccination

Moderna’s news comes shortly after scientists and drug companies have assured that people are likely to need a booster dose or an annual coronavirus vaccine, similar to the flu shot offered every year.

According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, in English), the country expects that the cases of covid-19 ascend throughout the month of May by the presence of the UK variant, before falling sharply for July, when the colossal vaccination campaign is expected to take effect.

“We are seeing that our vaccines are protecting against the contamination of the variants that circulate in the country. Quite simply, the more people get vaccinated as soon as possible, the sooner we can get back to normal “, explained Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at a press conference.