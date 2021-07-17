Moderna rises more than 10%, driven by joining the S&P 500

(Bloomberg) – Moderna Inc. hit a new record after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Thursday that it plans to add the company to its benchmark next week.

The maker of the COVID-19 vaccine had risen more than 10% on Friday to $ 286.70, as the company will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the S&P 500 index before the market opens on September 21. July. Alexion will be acquired by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc.

Moderna’s stock has tripled in value over the past year, after its coronavirus vaccine was cleared for emergency use in the United States in December, just one week after the first approval for the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Earlier this week, its market valuation topped $ 100 billion, putting it in an elite group of biotech companies of that size.

Managers of index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, who follow the S&P 500 or use it as a benchmark, might consider selling shares of other securities listed on the gauge to add Moderna shares, which could further boost their earnings this year.

So far this year, the drug company is up 165%, making it the most profitable stock on the Nasdaq 100 index. Its meteoric rally so far could put it at the top of the S&P 500 when it joins next week. . The best-performing stock currently in the benchmark is L Brands Inc., up 100%.

To be sure, the average analyst price target for Moderna implies a drop of more than 27% from its closing price on Thursday. That skepticism centers on the huge valuation of biotech and the fact that an advanced-phase study for its next product won’t begin until later this year.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company also claimed that its vaccines produce antibodies against the delta form of the pathogen, which is more easily transmitted, albeit at a lower level than the parent virus. Moderna also has new vaccines and drugs in mind for other viruses like Zika and flu, as well as diseases like HIV and cancer.

