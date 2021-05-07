Moderna raises COVID vaccine sales forecast this year, but its shares plunge due to patents

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by 4.3% to $ 19.2 billion in 2021, reflecting strong demand from countries that want to beef up immunization. , although the company’s shares were sinking along with those of other large pharmaceutical companies.

Sales of the “booster” doses, from countries that want to improve their supplies for 2022 and beyond, and the possible authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for use in children have led Moderna to increase production.

Moderna said initial analyzes of a study in adolescents ages 12 to 17 showed a 96% efficacy rate for its vaccine.

The company has also been working on a new version that could extend the time the vaccine can be stored in refrigerated temperatures, making it easier to distribute, especially in lower-income countries.

But Moderna’s shares fell as much as 10% after the opening of Wall Street, along with the papers of other large pharmaceutical companies, after US President Joe Biden decided to support negotiations for a global exemption from COVID vaccine patents. -19.

While the decision seeks to increase the availability of vaccines to vulnerable nations, it could impact manufacturers’ sales.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company could sign more deals with nations for the supply of vaccines during 2022, for volumes higher than this year.

In February, Moderna forecast sales of its vaccine to reach $ 18.4 billion. In the first quarter ending March 31, its vaccine produced a turnover of $ 1.7 billion, leading the company to post its first ever profit.

The company said it hopes to apply for general use authorization for its vaccine in the United States this month.

(Report of Manas Mishra in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)