Moderna prepares vaccines against HIV, cancer and Zika with the successful messenger RNA technique

With the success of the COVID-19 vaccine amid the global health emergency, Moderna will design more messenger RNA-based vaccines.

Research on drugs that operate on messenger RNA is not new. On the contrary, recent medical history has been marked by the technical and scientific advances that have been made achieved in the biochemical field. Despite this, until the pandemic broke out, this technique had severe detractors in terms of safety and effectiveness.

The proliferation of vaccines against COVID-19 that operate with messenger RNA, however, has changed the perspective of the scientific community in this field. Moderna Inc. and Pfizer spearheaded these efforts. Almost a year after launching the vaccination alternatives of both international pharmaceutical companies, Moderna is working on the development of an immunization for HIV, cancer and Zika with this innovative technique; However, there is a bulk of scientists who they doubt these methods.

Medicines of the future

In 2021, Moderna is delivering 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. As well as Pfizer’s option, the operation of the drug lies in the messenger RNA. The effort of both pharmaceutical companies to end the pandemic has been crucial for the development of the health crisis. Despite the efficacy they have shown, the safety of these have been a constant questioning in public dialogue.

By dominating much of the vaccination market, according to Bloomberg, Moderna is “developing vaccines for emerging viruses such as Nipah and Zika, as well as more well-known and difficult-to-attack pathogens such as HIV.” These efforts They spearhead the advances of more than 50 years of failed tests. It could be that messenger RNA-based drugs will change this landscape from now on.

First of all, Moderna has recently highlighted that biological technology that operates directly on the genetic molecule has two advantages: flexibility and speed with which it acts. The wide acceptance that these vaccines have had has led various investors to inject significant quantities into the production of so-called “medicines of the futureBased on this mechanism.

Years of experimental development

Models that operate with messenger RNA have been shown to have a “powerful protective response in animals against infections by Ebola, Zika, flu and even bacteria like Streptococcus ”, says Ignacio López-Goñi, microbiologist at the University of Navarra. In his article for The Conversation, he notes that human clinical trials have also been highly successful.

According to the expert, these solutions could fight various types of cancer, both for men and women. Among them, the melanoma, ovaries, breasts, and prostate, to name a few. In general, although they have been shown to be safe, at the same time they have been inconsistent or unstable.

This is so by the very nature of messenger RNA, a volatile molecule unto itself. Vaccines with this technology operate like this: an RNA sequence is modified to, in the words of López-Goñi, “increase its stability and make it easier for the cell to be able to read, translate and synthesize the viral protein.”

For this reason, they require extreme maintenance conditions, since they are easily degraded by the body’s enzymes. Although this is true, this technology it is much cheaper than other types of alternatives. For this reason, a vaccine against COVID-19 was developed in record time. Besides all, it does not require toxic substances or cell cultures that can be contaminated with other viruses or microorganisms. However, the questioning about the long-term effectiveness of these solutions continues.

