Moderna has extended an agreement to guarantee large volumes of lipids used to produce its experimental vaccine against Covid-19, while the American biotechnology company seeks to increase capacity and produce sufficient doses to meet expected global demand.

Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, United States 05/18/2020 REUTERS / Brian Snyder

Photo: .

The company on Thursday signed an agreement with the Swiss company CordenPharma to supply large volumes of lipid excipients used to produce its potential vaccine.

Currently, there are no approved treatments or vaccines for Covid-19, and experts predict that a safe and effective vaccine can take 12 to 18 months from the start of development.

Vaccines are seen by world leaders as the only real way to restart their economies after months of blockages. However, there is growing concern that some nations, including the United States, may seek to accumulate some successful candidate vaccines, as initial production capacity is unlikely to be sufficient to meet global demand.

Moderna said last week that its vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, offering a glimpse of hope for one of the most advanced vaccines in development.

“This expansion will increase the supply of lipid excipients used to manufacture our mRNA products,” said Moderna’s vice president of technical operations and quality, Juan Andres.

Moderna plans to supply millions of doses per month in 2020 and tens of millions per month in 2021, if the vaccine is successful.

The company signed a 10-year contract with Swiss drug maker Lonza to help speed up vaccine production, with the goal of reaching up to 1 billion doses annually.

See too:

Escalation of covid-19 cases in refrigerators



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.