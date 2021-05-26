Moderna Claims Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 12 To 17 Is Highly Effective

On May 10, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of the United States granted its emergency authorization to use the vaccine against COVID-19 from Pfizer and BioNTech in adolescents from the age of 12. Now the pharmacist Moderna claims its vaccine for children ages 12 to 17 is highly effective.

In a statement, the company noted that in a clinical trial conducted with 3,732 adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, the total of those who received the drug did not become infected with COVID in the following 14 days to the application of the second dose. In contrast, among the minors who received a placebo, four were infected, which is “consistent with a 100% efficacy of the vaccine,” said Moderna.

According to this essay, the first dose was 93% effective in preventing mild cases of the disease, that is, cases in which only one symptom occurs. In addition, it was “generally well tolerated”, there were no major safety concerns and the reported side effects were those already known: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, and injection site pain.

Moderna will send the results of its tests to the FDA in order to obtain an emergency authorization. for the use of your vaccine in people 12 years of age and older. The announcement comes after the CDC reported investigating some cases of teenagers with heart inflammation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

“They look like promising results. The more vaccines we have to protect teens from COVID, the better“Dr. Kristin Oliver, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, told The New York Times. And if you are a parent of children between the ages of 12 and 17, here are some questions to ask yourself before getting them vaccinated against COVID.

Moderna and Pfizer have reported that they are conducting Trials of its COVID-19 Vaccines in Younger Children, 6 Months to 11 Years, but given that at that age the doses they would require can be variable, the testing and approval process will take even longer.