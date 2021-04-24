Moderna CEO Says World Faces COVID Vaccine Production Surplus in 2022

GENEVA, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Manufacturers should focus on producing as many vaccines as possible this year, but the world faces a potential surplus in capacity next year, Moderna’s chief executive said on Friday.

At a virtual event on vaccine manufacturing, Stephane Bancel said that additional technology transfers could affect its ability to meet production targets.

Moderna is on track to produce up to 1 billion doses this year and 1.4 billion next, he said.

“Next year there will be too many vaccines for people on the planet,” he said.

He added that Moderna is working hard to get approval in the Northern Hemisphere for a booster vaccine against COVID-19 variants by late summer or early fall.

When asked about the shortage of workers at the Lonza factory in Visp, in the Swiss canton of Valais, which has a license to manufacture ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine, Bancel said he was confident that the problem would be fixed soon.

He also indicated that Moderna is in talks with the COVAX vaccination program, which is providing doses to low-income countries, adding: “I hope we are in the final stretch to reach an agreement with COVAX.”

