Call of Duty: Modern Warfare it is exceeding Activision’s expectations, largely thanks to quarantine. Although the title already boasted an excellent rhythm before the confinement stage, as of February his sales grew exponentially. The video game industry is succeeding in a pandemic, as millions of people are turning to entertainment to cope with the situation. Of course, the aforementioned title took advantage of the moment.

Has sold more copies than any other game in the franchise during its first six months

Activision has released financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2020. As mentioned, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has sold more copies than any other game in the franchise during its first six months. In addition, sales are also reflected in the number of active users, the specific number of which has not been disclosed. To make matters worse, it also became the best-selling title “outside of a launch quarter.”

The previous data is very relevant, since most sales of a game are recorded in the first months of availability. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, however, has managed to remain among the best sellers worldwide after half a year of seeing the light. Beyond the correct management in the constant launch of free content, likewise owes its success to Call of Duty: Warzone, its free battle royale.

The distributor notes that Warzone helped drive sales of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And it is that many people decided to open the portfolio to experience the fabulous campaign and the rest of multiplayer modalities. Let’s also take into account that the battle royale already boasts up to 60 million players. The figure is surprising because it was barely released on March 10. Its growth, in fact, is considerably faster than that of Fortnite in its first months of life.

The successor to ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’

Despite the popularity of Modern Warfare and its battle royale, Activision is already thinking about the immediate future of the saga. Recent reports anticipate that the next Call of Duty will return to the Vietnam War. If Activision follows the strategy of previous years, then we are a matter of weeks away from knowing the next installment. It will be the brand’s debut on next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

