By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/08/2020 3:57 pm

Within the chaos caused by COVID-19, the video game industry is at a midpoint, where the pandemic has caused the delay of several games and the shortage of products. But It has also helped the success of various games through digital sales. Cases of this last point are Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

During the recent Activision investor meeting, it was revealed that Modern Warfare has exceeded the company’s sales expectations. Although this aspect was on the right track before the pandemic, as of February the game enjoyed exponential sales growth. According to the company, this title has sold more copies than any other game in the franchise during its first six months, and has become the best-selling title “outside of a launch quarter.”

This is an important point, because Call of Duty titles typically enjoy high sales during the first few months on the market. But Modern Warfare has remained in force in the current scenario, thanks in part to the quarantine and launch of Warzone, the Call of Duty Battle Royale.

Despite the success of this game, Activision plans to release the next game in the series later this year. and, according to the company, development is on track. Similarly, Warzone has slightly changed Infinity Ward’s perception of annual releases.

Via: Activision

Thor fights Christian Bale as Adam Warlock in this illustration.



The New Mutants is going for the digital launch?

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.