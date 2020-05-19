Small-scale and early-stage test data for an experimental vaccine for Moderna’s Covid-19 did not guarantee the critical data needed for its effectiveness to be assessed, the Health-focused vehicle Stat News reported on Tuesday quoting experts.

Headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, Massachusetts. USA. 5/18/2020. REUTERS / Brian Snyder

Photo: .

The publication’s report took down the stock of the Cambridge-based biotechnology company in Massachusetts, and erased modest gains in the S&P 500 index.

Moderna said yesterday that the vaccine candidate, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

The news, although based on initial data from just eight people and with no intention of evaluating the vaccine’s effectiveness, boosted Moderna’s actions by 20% on Monday.

Moderna later announced a sale of shares that could raise more than $ 1.5 billion.

Stat News quoted health experts as saying that Moderna did not provide enough data in its press release for its vaccine candidate to be tried.

Issues noted by Stat News included:

– lack of data on drug responses from other study participants with 45 individuals.

– lack of information on the ages of the eight individuals whose antibodies were analyzed, an important point given the fact that the virus is especially lethal for older people.

– lack of comments about Moderna’s partner and the US government in developing the vaccine, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

– the data are based on initial responses to the vaccine, leaving in doubt how long the immunity produced by the vaccine can last.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a . request for comment.

The company’s shares closed down 10.4%.

See too:

Berlin Church opens doors to Muslims

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

