New York, May 19 . .- The American pharmaceutical company Moderna, which on Monday stirred spirits on Wall Street by announcing encouraging results on an experimental coronavirus vaccine, fell 10% on Tuesday on the stock market and dragged the market to losses, between calls for caution by experts.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm reported that at an early stage in its trial, led by the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), 8 of 45 participants developed neutralizing antibodies to the coronavirus after 43 days and two doses, and announced a million-dollar share offer to finance the potential distribution of the drug.

Moderna rose 20% and reached a capitalization of some 29,000 million dollars, boosted by optimism about a vaccine that “could change the game, depending on how it goes in the” following phases, and that could “determine how to an economic recovery, “said analyst Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, in a note.

However, the firm lost half of the ground it gained on Tuesday after a publication by the science outlet Stat News, citing vaccine experts who called for skepticism due to the small number of participants to whom the results are attributed and the “silence” from NIAID, led by the top epidemiologist from the US Government, Anthony Fauci.

Moderna “has not yet brought a vaccine to market, but has a variety of vaccines for infectious diseases in its portfolio. It does not publish about its work in scientific journals. What is known has been disclosed in press releases. It is not enough to generate trust in the scientific community, “notes the Stat article.

Precisely it draws attention to the dazzling journey on the stock market of the pharmaceutical company founded in 2010 “that currently sells zero products” and that today, despite having declined, has a market value of 26,000 million dollars after having increased by almost 280% in the past three months, coinciding with the outbreak of the pandemic.

USA It remains the world’s largest pandemic focus with more than 1.5 million cases and at least 91,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

