Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, several competitions had to be canceled this year and the qualification system for the Tokyo Games changed

The International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM) promised to release in May the new calendar of the sport until the Tokyo Olympic Games. Because of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, this year’s World Cup sport circuit had to be canceled and several other events postponed, as well as qualifying for the Japanese Olympics.

“UIPM is in advanced discussions with the IOC on the new Modern Pentathlon qualification system for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held in 2021,” said a federation spokesman. “We hope to reach an agreement by the end of April. The Executive Council of UIPM will meet to ratify the new process and the dates of the competition, which will be announced in May”.

In addition to the cancellation of this year’s World Cup, the sport also postponed several other competitions scheduled for the first half. Of the various sporting worlds, in fact, none have yet happened and their achievements are uncertain.

“We will move forward as quickly as possible to set dates for all competitions postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic,” the spokesman stressed.

Of the modality qualification system for the Tokyo Games, of the seven qualifications with direct vacancies, only this year’s World Cup did not happen. The tournament will classify six athletes (six in each gender) for next year’s Olympics.

Much of the other 20 slots of the Modern Pentathlon in Japan will be defined in the Olympic ranking that has been formed since last year.

