The hit comedy series Modern Family comes to an end next april 8 after 11 seasons so he promises his entire audience to have a final that will leave them satisfied with work.

Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, who were the screenwriters Y producers of the series, they were studying ideas for this series that turned out to be successful, so they came up with a comedy series made with a bit of fake documentary style.

All of these things are well-known enough, but different enough for this series to stand a chance, “recalled Lloyd, who thought when he and Levitan set out to write the first script for” Modern Family. “

There is no doubt that the best ideas They happen when you least expect it, just as it happened to them, who at a party was when they began to question themselves.

I did not believe in this. I was at a party with one of my ‘Frasier’ friends and I said, ‘I think it’s a good written piece, but I would sell it to you for $ 10 because I don’t think it’s going anywhere.’ ”

Modern Family will end this next Wednesday after 11 years on the small screen, winning throughout the broadcast five Emmy Awards for best comedy, matching the record for “Frasier.”

This series built a story that was undoubtedly honor his titlebecause it had a great mix of couples and characters, young and old, straight and gay, which reflected the change in the homes of the United States and revealed that there is still not enough tolerance and understanding.

Will & Grace was the first series in putting a gay character as the protagonist, but Modern Family had a different perspective where Cameron and Mitchell were not only a devoted couple but Lily’s loving parents

As an LGBTQ equality activist, it was a job that I took very seriously, I am very proud to say that Mitch and Cam have become cornerstones of popular culture in the fight for equal marriage, and brought to a gay couple in the halls of so many people, “said Ferguson.

Similarly, the actor Rico Rodríguez, who played the precocious son of Sofía Vergara, is also proud of everything he helped bring to TV.

Playing a Latino on screen was the highest honor. Growing up, you didn’t see a lot of people like me or my family. I have a lot of Glorias and a lot of Mannys in my family, “said Rico.

As expected and due to the topic to be dealt with in the series, this could not escape criticism from the public on certain occasions.

Nevertheless, finish a series after so many years of accompanying thousands of families it’s not easy at all since it must undoubtedly meet the expectations of its followers.

Personally I like the endings in which the characters live in a certain way what the viewers live, which is having to say goodbye, “said Levitan, who wrote the first half hour of the final episode.

Also recognize that people deserve a good ending since they have dedicated a great time of their lives to knowing the history.

It is emotional for many people. They have dedicated a lot of time to these characters … so giving them the emotional ending they are looking for / want is for me the best way to leave. ”

Lloyd, who wrote the second half of the series finale, commented that this really would be a start for all those who accompanied the series from the beginning.

I thought it was a better strategy to fire people with new paths and in a way pass control of these characters to the audience at that time, the audience will be happy imagining the characters starting new adventures, new challenges, “said Lloyd.

Luckily, the series managed to finish recording much before the crisis that whips worldwide will arrive, so there was no delay in its last chapter.

The end will be preceded by the documentary “A Modern Farewell”, A look at its creation and successful career.

