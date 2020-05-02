Modern Family returns to Netflix and users go crazy | Instagram

Modern Family’s hit series Return once again to the platform of Netflix, so users have created it trend on social networks, as they begged to add it again to their series catalog.

Last month was quite sad for all fans of the series since last April 8 he broadcast his final chapter after being 11 years on the small screen.

But now it is not all sadness, because for all those who want to see it again or see it for the first time, the netflix platform decided to surprise his followers adding yesterday the seasons 1 to 6.

If life gives you lemonade, make lemons. “- M O D E R N F A M I ​​L Y – Seasons 1 through 6, now available on Netflix,” Netflix wrote on twitter.

This certainly made the Internet users will go crazy, because previously they had removed it from their catalog and now in this quarantine there is nothing better than to do a marathon with this funny series.

THEY PUT MODERN FAMILY ON NETFLIX AGAIN I’M TOO HAPPY NOW IF GOODBYE AAAA – Melissa Dillman (@MelissaDillmand)

May 1, 2020

Alternatives for get distracted during quarantine they are sold out, but now with these seasons and all the new material that he brought for May, boredom is undoubtedly gone.

It is worth mentioning that Modern Family was released on the American network ABC the September 23, 2009.

That modern family has returned to netflix increases my desire to stop studying – cam (@TassanoCamila)

May 1, 2020

Modern Family is an American series narrated as fake documentary that tells the daily life of the Pritchett family and their life in the suburbs in the city of Los Angeles.

The television program was nominated 14 times for the Emmy Awards, standing out in the categories of Best Supporting Actor / Actress, as well as Best Comedy Series.

thanks to the human being who put “Modern Family” back on netflix – feri☼s (@ferios_)

May 2, 2020

The only bad thing is that not complete, It is only available until the sixth season but very possibly in a few more months they will incorporate the other seasons although it suits us.

.